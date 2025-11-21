Об агентстве

.🇷🇺

Eugene Real Estate — профессиональное агентство недвижимости с 17-летним опытом работы. Компания занимается продажей и арендой жилой и коммерческой недвижимости любого типа.

Мы помогаем клиентам найти идеальные варианты, сопровождаем сделки «под ключ» и обеспечиваем высокий уровень сервиса, прозрачность и надежность.

🇺🇿

Eugene Real Estate — 17 yillik tajribaga ega professional ko‘chmas mulk agentligi. Kompaniya turar-joy va tijorat ko‘chmas mulkini sotish va ijaraga berish bilan shug‘ullanadi.

Biz mijozlarga eng yaxshi tanlovni topishda yordam beramiz, butun jarayonni «kalitgacha» kuzatib boramiz va yuqori servis, oshkoralik hamda ishonchlilikni ta’minlaymiz.

🇬🇧

Eugene Real Estate is a professional real estate agency with 17 years of experience in the market. The company specializes in the sale and rental of all types of residential and commercial properties.

We help clients find the best options, provide full transaction support, and deliver high-quality service, transparency, and reliability.