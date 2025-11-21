  1. Realting.uz
  Агентства
  Eugene Real Estate

Eugene Real Estate

Узбекистан, Узбекистан
Тип компании
Агентство недвижимости
На платформе
Меньше месяца
Языки общения
English, Русский, Oʻzbekcha
Мы в соцсетях
Об агентстве

.🇷🇺 

Eugene Real Estate — профессиональное агентство недвижимости с 17-летним опытом работы. Компания занимается продажей и арендой жилой и коммерческой недвижимости любого типа.
Мы помогаем клиентам найти идеальные варианты, сопровождаем сделки «под ключ» и обеспечиваем высокий уровень сервиса, прозрачность и надежность.

🇺🇿 

Eugene Real Estate — 17 yillik tajribaga ega professional ko'chmas mulk agentligi. Kompaniya turar-joy va tijorat ko'chmas mulkini sotish va ijaraga berish bilan shug'ullanadi.
Biz mijozlarga eng yaxshi tanlovni topishda yordam beramiz, butun jarayonni «kalitgacha» kuzatib boramiz va yuqori servis, oshkoralik hamda ishonchlilikni ta'minlaymiz.

🇬🇧 

Eugene Real Estate is a professional real estate agency with 17 years of experience in the market. The company specializes in the sale and rental of all types of residential and commercial properties.
We help clients find the best options, provide full transaction support, and deliver high-quality service, transparency, and reliability.

Время работы
Открыто сейчас
Сейчас в компании: 09:16
(UTC+5:00, Asia/Tashkent)
Понедельник
09:00 - 22:00
Вторник
09:00 - 22:00
Среда
09:00 - 22:00
Четверг
09:00 - 22:00
Пятница
09:00 - 22:00
Суббота
09:00 - 22:00
Воскресенье
09:00 - 22:00
Наши агенты в Узбекистане
Евгений Дмитриев
Евгений Дмитриев
