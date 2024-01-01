  1. Realting.uz
"LUXURY RESIDENCE"

Узбекистан, Ташкент
"LUXURY RESIDENCE"
Застройщик
2014
Меньше месяца
Русский
Kompaniya tarixi: 2014 - yildan beri qurilish bilan shug`ullanib keladi. 
Qurilishi tugatilib topshirilgan obyektlar:
1. ЖК "Archali" (2014-2016) (18ta xonadon Business class)
2. ЖК "Ibn-Sino" (2017-2019) (40 ta xonadon Comfort class)
3. ЖК "Zamona" (2018-2020) (48ta xonadon Comfort class)
4. ЖК "Shahriston" (2019-2020) (12ta xonadon Business class)
5. ЖК "Hovli Beltepa" (2021-...) (57ta Hi-Tech kottedj)
6. ЖК "Chinabad Residence" (2022-...) (9ta Hi Tech kottedj)
7. ЖК "Fayz" (2023-...) (384ta xonadon Comfort class)

